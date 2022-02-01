Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Datadog Inc. (DDOG)?

Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) went up by 6.68% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $199.68. The company’s stock price has collected 7.38% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/06/22 that Bitcoin, Bed Bath & Beyond, Walgreens, Exxon: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ :DDOG) Right Now?

DDOG currently public float of 235.36M and currently shorts hold a 5.97% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DDOG was 3.97M shares.

DDOG’s Market Performance

DDOG stocks went up by 7.38% for the week, with a monthly drop of -18.34% and a quarterly performance of -12.54%, while its annual performance rate touched 43.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.77% for Datadog Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.61% for DDOG stocks with a simple moving average of 10.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DDOG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DDOG stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for DDOG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DDOG in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $180 based on the research report published on January 25th of the current year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DDOG reach a price target of $195. The rating they have provided for DDOG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 14th, 2021.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to DDOG, setting the target price at $235 in the report published on November 19th of the previous year.

DDOG Trading at -9.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DDOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.83%, as shares sank -17.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DDOG rose by +7.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +61.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $139.41. In addition, Datadog Inc. saw -17.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DDOG starting from De Madre Armelle, who sale 5,625 shares at the price of $129.04 back on Jan 25. After this action, De Madre Armelle now owns 54,678 shares of Datadog Inc., valued at $725,839 using the latest closing price.

Pomel Olivier, the Chief Executive Officer of Datadog Inc., sale 109,104 shares at $129.39 during a trade that took place back on Jan 25, which means that Pomel Olivier is holding 241,666 shares at $14,116,841 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DDOG

Equity return is now at value -4.80, with -2.20 for asset returns.