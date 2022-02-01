Home  »  Hot Stocks   »  Can American Express Company (AXP) Remain Competit...

Can American Express Company (AXP) Remain Competitive?

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) went up by 1.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $189.03. The company’s stock price has collected 13.14% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/25/22 that AmEx Has Runway as Travel Recovers

Is It Worth Investing in American Express Company (NYSE :AXP) Right Now?

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.99 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AXP is at 1.12. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 27 who provided ratings for American Express Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $194.32, which is $13.8 above the current price. AXP currently public float of 766.95M and currently shorts hold a 1.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AXP was 4.11M shares.

AXP’s Market Performance

AXP stocks went up by 13.14% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.54% and a quarterly performance of 3.48%, while its annual performance rate touched 53.65%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.90% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.10% for American Express Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.99% for AXP stocks with a simple moving average of 8.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AXP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AXP stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for AXP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AXP in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $204 based on the research report published on January 26th of the current year 2022.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AXP reach a price target of $215, previously predicting the price at $200. The rating they have provided for AXP stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 26th, 2022.

Stephens gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to AXP, setting the target price at $197 in the report published on January 26th of the current year.

AXP Trading at 8.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.90%, as shares surge +9.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AXP rose by +13.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $170.48. In addition, American Express Company saw 9.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AXP starting from Marrs Anna, who sale 26,094 shares at the price of $171.22 back on Nov 24. After this action, Marrs Anna now owns 5,975 shares of American Express Company, valued at $4,467,815 using the latest closing price.

GORDON MARC D, the Chief Information Officer of American Express Company, sale 13,424 shares at $159.24 during a trade that took place back on Sep 10, which means that GORDON MARC D is holding 17,600 shares at $2,137,638 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AXP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +26.37 for the present operating margin
  • +69.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Express Company stands at +18.33. Equity return is now at value 28.40, with 3.70 for asset returns.

>> 7 Top Picks for the Post-Pandemic Economy <<

