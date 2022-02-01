Buy or Sell Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) went down by -2.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $35.70. The company’s stock price has collected -2.25% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ :OMP) Right Now?

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.43 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for OMP is at 2.32. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners LP declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $22.00, which is -$1.36 below the current price. OMP currently public float of 14.53M and currently shorts hold a 3.34% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OMP was 164.09K shares.

OMP’s Market Performance

OMP stocks went down by -2.25% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.10% and a quarterly performance of -4.10%, while its annual performance rate touched 68.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.99% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.49% for Oasis Midstream Partners LP. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.25% for OMP stocks with a simple moving average of 1.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OMP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OMP stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for OMP by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for OMP in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $11 based on the research report published on November 30th of the previous year 2020.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Underweight” to OMP, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on April 14th of the previous year.

OMP Trading at 1.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OMP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.99%, as shares sank -0.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OMP fell by -2.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.92. In addition, Oasis Midstream Partners LP saw -0.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OMP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+52.32 for the present operating margin

+62.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Oasis Midstream Partners LP stands at +5.46. The total capital return value is set at 17.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.63. Equity return is now at value 51.50, with 14.70 for asset returns.

Based on Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP), the company’s capital structure generated 190.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.56. Total debt to assets is 43.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 189.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 65.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.74.