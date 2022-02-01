Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) went up by 0.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.47. The company’s stock price has collected -0.42% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/22/21 that Astra Space, Vonage, Rivian, Zoom Video: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ :ASTR) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Astra Space Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.00, which is $2.21 above the current price. ASTR currently public float of 164.27M and currently shorts hold a 8.22% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ASTR was 5.60M shares.

ASTR’s Market Performance

ASTR stocks went down by -0.42% for the week, with a monthly drop of -29.19% and a quarterly performance of -50.92%, while its annual performance rate touched -53.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.57% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.64% for Astra Space Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.72% for ASTR stocks with a simple moving average of -49.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASTR stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ASTR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ASTR in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $7 based on the research report published on January 19th of the current year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ASTR reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for ASTR stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on October 04th, 2021.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to ASTR, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on July 27th of the previous year.

ASTR Trading at -36.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.57%, as shares sank -28.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -50.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASTR rose by +0.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.33. In addition, Astra Space Inc. saw -31.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ASTR

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.58.