A Lesson to Learn: Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN)

Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) went up by 0.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $55.55. The company’s stock price has collected 0.36% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/12/22 that U.K. Begins Review of Microsoft’s Planned Purchase of Nuance

Is It Worth Investing in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ :NUAN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NUAN is at 1.07. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Nuance Communications Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $56.00, which is $1.75 above the current price. NUAN currently public float of 296.59M and currently shorts hold a 11.96% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NUAN was 5.10M shares.

NUAN’s Market Performance

NUAN stocks went up by 0.36% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.13% and a quarterly performance of 0.36%, while its annual performance rate touched 19.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.60% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.39% for Nuance Communications Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.16% for NUAN stocks with a simple moving average of 1.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NUAN

SVB Leerink gave a rating of “Outperform” to NUAN, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on June 29th of the previous year.

NUAN Trading at 0.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NUAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.60%, as shares sank -0.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NUAN rose by +0.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.16. In addition, Nuance Communications Inc. saw -0.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NUAN starting from CARNEY LLOYD, who sale 5,670 shares at the price of $55.29 back on Jan 04. After this action, CARNEY LLOYD now owns 4,519 shares of Nuance Communications Inc., valued at $313,507 using the latest closing price.

Dahdah Robert, the EVP & Chief Revenue Officer of Nuance Communications Inc., sale 64,280 shares at $55.03 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Dahdah Robert is holding 195,744 shares at $3,537,322 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NUAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.01 for the present operating margin

+58.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nuance Communications Inc. stands at -1.28. The total capital return value is set at 4.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.75. Equity return is now at value -1.80, with -0.80 for asset returns.

Based on Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN), the company’s capital structure generated 58.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.79. Total debt to assets is 28.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 35.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.58.