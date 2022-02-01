A Lesson to Learn: Creative Realities Inc. (CREX)

Creative Realities Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) went up by 26.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.59. The company’s stock price has collected 3.05% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Creative Realities Inc. (NASDAQ :CREX) Right Now?

Creative Realities Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.95 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CREX is at 3.53.

CREX currently public float of 9.78M and currently shorts hold a 0.72% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CREX was 2.48M shares.

CREX’s Market Performance

CREX stocks went up by 3.05% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.17% and a quarterly performance of -11.76%, while its annual performance rate touched -19.64%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.91% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.82% for Creative Realities Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 23.30% for CREX stocks with a simple moving average of 6.92% for the last 200 days.

CREX Trading at 13.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CREX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.91%, as shares surge +18.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CREX rose by +29.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4007. In addition, Creative Realities Inc. saw -3.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CREX starting from HARRIS DONALD A, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $1.32 back on May 21. After this action, HARRIS DONALD A now owns 172,522 shares of Creative Realities Inc., valued at $66,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CREX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-30.96 for the present operating margin

+38.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Creative Realities Inc. stands at -96.49. The total capital return value is set at -25.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch -92.18. Equity return is now at value 16.70, with 6.10 for asset returns.

Based on Creative Realities Inc. (CREX), the company’s capital structure generated 250.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.43. Total debt to assets is 52.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 203.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.