Why Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:VOD) went up by 5.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.36. The company’s stock price has collected 12.26% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/24/22 that Bitcoin, Coinbase, Peloton, Kohl’s: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ :VOD) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for VOD is at 0.77. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 18 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for Vodafone Group Public Limited Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $22.54, which is $7.05 above the current price. VOD currently public float of 2.71B and currently shorts hold a 0.18% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VOD was 6.27M shares.

VOD’s Market Performance

VOD stocks went up by 12.26% for the week, with a monthly jump of 16.22% and a quarterly performance of 16.68%, while its annual performance rate touched 3.62%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.23% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.96% for Vodafone Group Public Limited Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.39% for VOD stocks with a simple moving average of 6.47% for the last 200 days.

VOD Trading at 14.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VOD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.23%, as shares surge +17.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VOD rose by +12.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.23. In addition, Vodafone Group Public Limited Company saw 19.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VOD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.37 for the present operating margin

+26.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vodafone Group Public Limited Company stands at +0.26. The total capital return value is set at 3.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.10.

Based on Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD), the company’s capital structure generated 121.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.84. Total debt to assets is 43.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 106.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.89.