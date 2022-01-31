Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Insulet Corporation (PODD)

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) went up by 18.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $324.81. The company’s stock price has collected 2.88% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/22/21 that Insulet Stock Rises as It Joins the Automated Insulin Device Competition

Is It Worth Investing in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ :PODD) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PODD is at 0.85. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for Insulet Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $309.60, which is $79.01 above the current price. PODD currently public float of 68.66M and currently shorts hold a 3.91% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PODD was 510.69K shares.

PODD’s Market Performance

PODD stocks went up by 2.88% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.66% and a quarterly performance of -25.61%, while its annual performance rate touched -13.69%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.15% for Insulet Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.31% for PODD stocks with a simple moving average of -17.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PODD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PODD stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for PODD by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PODD in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $310 based on the research report published on July 21st of the previous year 2021.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PODD reach a price target of $300. The rating they have provided for PODD stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on May 25th, 2021.

SVB Leerink gave a rating of “Outperform” to PODD, setting the target price at $320 in the report published on April 01st of the previous year.

PODD Trading at -12.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PODD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.08%, as shares sank -14.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PODD rose by +2.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $239.01. In addition, Insulet Corporation saw -13.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PODD starting from Petrovic Shacey, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $264.97 back on Jan 05. After this action, Petrovic Shacey now owns 17,249 shares of Insulet Corporation, valued at $3,974,550 using the latest closing price.

McMillan Wayde D., the EVP, CFO of Insulet Corporation, sale 1,855 shares at $268.98 during a trade that took place back on Dec 31, which means that McMillan Wayde D. is holding 20,078 shares at $498,956 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PODD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.69 for the present operating margin

+63.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Insulet Corporation stands at +0.75. The total capital return value is set at 3.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.52. Equity return is now at value -5.50, with -1.50 for asset returns.

Based on Insulet Corporation (PODD), the company’s capital structure generated 178.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.07. Total debt to assets is 57.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 174.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.96.