Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY)

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) went up by 9.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.98. The company’s stock price has collected -1.75% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ :ANY) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ANY is at 2.25. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Sphere 3D Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $10.00, which is $8.03 above the current price. Today, the average trading volume of ANY was 6.17M shares.

ANY’s Market Performance

ANY stocks went down by -1.75% for the week, with a monthly drop of -33.39% and a quarterly performance of -69.15%, while its annual performance rate touched -6.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.32% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.80% for Sphere 3D Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -25.58% for ANY stocks with a simple moving average of -50.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ANY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ANY stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for ANY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ANY in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $3 based on the research report published on January 19th of the previous year 2016.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ANY reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for ANY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 24th, 2015.

ANY Trading at -45.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.32%, as shares sank -38.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -65.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANY fell by -1.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.5800. In addition, Sphere 3D Corp. saw -37.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ANY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-117.14 for the present operating margin

+26.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sphere 3D Corp. stands at -119.20. The total capital return value is set at -122.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch -167.00. Equity return is now at value -18.40, with -14.80 for asset returns.

Based on Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY), the company’s capital structure generated 49.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.34.