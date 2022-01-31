Is a Correction Looming Ahead for SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI)

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) went down by -2.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.26. The company’s stock price has collected -20.09% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/19/22 that SoFi Gets Regulatory Clearance for Bank Charter. The Stock Is Surging.

Is It Worth Investing in SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :SOFI) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for SoFi Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $20.05, which is $9.45 above the current price. SOFI currently public float of 632.79M and currently shorts hold a 11.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SOFI was 44.14M shares.

SOFI’s Market Performance

SOFI stocks went down by -20.09% for the week, with a monthly drop of -23.29% and a quarterly performance of -44.25%, while its annual performance rate touched -55.85%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.60% for SoFi Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -19.63% for SOFI stocks with a simple moving average of -35.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SOFI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SOFI stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for SOFI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SOFI in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $20 based on the research report published on January 19th of the current year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SOFI reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for SOFI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 18th, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to SOFI, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on December 20th of the previous year.

SOFI Trading at -28.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOFI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.49%, as shares sank -30.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -48.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOFI fell by -20.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.57. In addition, SoFi Technologies Inc. saw -29.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SOFI starting from Heavener Micah, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $15.00 back on Jan 20. After this action, Heavener Micah now owns 128,307 shares of SoFi Technologies Inc., valued at $30,000 using the latest closing price.

Webster Aaron, the Chief Risk Officer of SoFi Technologies Inc., purchase 1,000 shares at $14.90 during a trade that took place back on Dec 10, which means that Webster Aaron is holding 318,668 shares at $14,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SOFI

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.78.