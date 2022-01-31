Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Matterport Inc. (MTTR)

Matterport Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) went up by 0.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $37.60. The company’s stock price has collected -17.62% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/10/22 that Apple, Microsoft, and 13 More Tech Stocks to Help Investors Forget the Fed

Is It Worth Investing in Matterport Inc. (NASDAQ :MTTR) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Matterport Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $29.60, which is $21.09 above the current price. Today, the average trading volume of MTTR was 9.06M shares.

MTTR’s Market Performance

MTTR stocks went down by -17.62% for the week, with a monthly drop of -60.08% and a quarterly performance of -55.21%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.57% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.99% for Matterport Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -40.88% for MTTR stocks with a simple moving average of -51.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MTTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MTTR stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for MTTR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MTTR in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $25 based on the research report published on September 29th of the previous year 2021.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MTTR reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for MTTR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 24th, 2021.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Outperform” to MTTR, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on August 17th of the previous year.

MTTR Trading at -59.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.57%, as shares sank -61.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -70.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTTR fell by -17.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.73. In addition, Matterport Inc. saw -58.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MTTR

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.08.