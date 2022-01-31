Here’s Our Rant About Park City Group Inc. (PCYG)

Park City Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) went up by 15.87% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.91. The company’s stock price has collected 9.95% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Park City Group Inc. (NASDAQ :PCYG) Right Now?

Park City Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 31.66 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PCYG is at 1.30.

PCYG currently public float of 12.15M and currently shorts hold a 1.00% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PCYG was 60.17K shares.

PCYG’s Market Performance

PCYG stocks went up by 9.95% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.96% and a quarterly performance of 10.53%, while its annual performance rate touched 4.30%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.87% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.62% for Park City Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 26.94% for PCYG stocks with a simple moving average of 29.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PCYG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PCYG stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for PCYG by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for PCYG in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $4 based on the research report published on April 27th of the previous year 2020.

DA Davidson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PCYG reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for PCYG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 07th, 2017.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to PCYG, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on August 02nd of the previous year.

PCYG Trading at 26.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PCYG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.87%, as shares surge +22.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PCYG rose by +29.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.82. In addition, Park City Group Inc. saw 8.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PCYG

Equity return is now at value 8.70, with 7.30 for asset returns.