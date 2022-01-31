Great Western Bancorp Inc. (GWB) Just Got Our Attention

Great Western Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:GWB) went down by -1.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $37.90. The company’s stock price has collected -3.27% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/16/21 that Cisco, Electronic Arts, Ryanair: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Great Western Bancorp Inc. (NYSE :GWB) Right Now?

Great Western Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:GWB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.56 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GWB is at 1.14.

GWB currently public float of 54.97M and currently shorts hold a 4.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GWB was 419.64K shares.

GWB’s Market Performance

GWB stocks went down by -3.27% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.87% and a quarterly performance of -9.23%, while its annual performance rate touched 30.75%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.16% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.50% for Great Western Bancorp Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.81% for GWB stocks with a simple moving average of -5.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GWB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GWB stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for GWB by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for GWB in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $33 based on the research report published on September 17th of the previous year 2021.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GWB reach a price target of $26. The rating they have provided for GWB stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 28th, 2021.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Buy” to GWB, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on September 16th of the previous year.

GWB Trading at -9.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GWB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.16%, as shares sank -7.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GWB fell by -7.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.03. In addition, Great Western Bancorp Inc. saw -7.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GWB starting from PEDERSON ANDREW JAMES, who sale 1,200 shares at the price of $32.14 back on Mar 11. After this action, PEDERSON ANDREW JAMES now owns 4,778 shares of Great Western Bancorp Inc., valued at $38,568 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GWB

Equity return is now at value 14.40, with 1.30 for asset returns.