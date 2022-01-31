Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNA) went up by 6.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.86. The company’s stock price has collected -5.87% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/06/21 that Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Sinks on Short Seller Report

Is It Worth Investing in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE :DNA) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $13.25, which is $8.28 above the current price. DNA currently public float of 1.21B and currently shorts hold a 5.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DNA was 9.23M shares.

DNA’s Market Performance

DNA stocks went down by -5.87% for the week, with a monthly drop of -44.03% and a quarterly performance of -65.20%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.86% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.03% for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -21.42% for DNA stocks with a simple moving average of -51.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DNA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DNA stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for DNA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DNA in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $8 based on the research report published on January 28th of the current year 2022.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DNA reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for DNA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 07th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to DNA, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on November 29th of the previous year.

DNA Trading at -45.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.86%, as shares sank -44.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -64.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DNA fell by -5.87%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.12. In addition, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. saw -40.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DNA

Based on Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA), the company’s capital structure generated 1,500.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 93.75.