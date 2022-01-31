Buy or Sell New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

New Concept Energy Inc. (AMEX:GBR) went down by -4.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.99. The company’s stock price has collected 4.35% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in New Concept Energy Inc. (AMEX :GBR) Right Now?

New Concept Energy Inc. (AMEX:GBR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 176.00 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GBR is at 0.13. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for New Concept Energy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

GBR currently public float of 3.63M and currently shorts hold a 2.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GBR was 199.29K shares.

GBR’s Market Performance

GBR stocks went up by 4.35% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.72% and a quarterly performance of -31.25%, while its annual performance rate touched -76.24%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.68% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.42% for New Concept Energy Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.05% for GBR stocks with a simple moving average of -33.51% for the last 200 days.

GBR Trading at -2.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.68%, as shares surge +11.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GBR rose by +4.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.55. In addition, New Concept Energy Inc. saw 10.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GBR starting from REALTY ADVISORS INC, who sale 51,319 shares at the price of $6.03 back on Jul 01. After this action, REALTY ADVISORS INC now owns 1,503,147 shares of New Concept Energy Inc., valued at $309,274 using the latest closing price.

REALTY ADVISORS INC, the 10% Owner of New Concept Energy Inc., sale 34,066 shares at $4.98 during a trade that took place back on Mar 23, which means that REALTY ADVISORS INC is holding 1,446,254 shares at $169,594 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GBR

Equity return is now at value 2.00, with 1.90 for asset returns.