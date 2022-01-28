Wall Street Pummels Molina Healthcare Inc. (MOH) After Recent Earnings Report

Molina Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:MOH) went up by 2.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $328.11. The company’s stock price has collected -1.85% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/17/21 that Obamacare Stocks Rally After Supreme Court Backs Healthcare Law

Is It Worth Investing in Molina Healthcare Inc. (NYSE :MOH) Right Now?

Molina Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:MOH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 27.39 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MOH is at 0.78. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Molina Healthcare Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $339.93, which is $61.59 above the current price. MOH currently public float of 57.88M and currently shorts hold a 1.34% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MOH was 243.75K shares.

MOH’s Market Performance

MOH stocks went down by -1.85% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.57% and a quarterly performance of -6.69%, while its annual performance rate touched 26.26%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.90% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.03% for Molina Healthcare Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.75% for MOH stocks with a simple moving average of 0.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MOH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MOH stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for MOH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MOH in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $335 based on the research report published on December 14th of the previous year 2021.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MOH reach a price target of $304. The rating they have provided for MOH stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on November 22nd, 2021.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to MOH, setting the target price at $336 in the report published on September 10th of the previous year.

MOH Trading at -7.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MOH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.90%, as shares sank -15.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MOH fell by -1.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $290.22. In addition, Molina Healthcare Inc. saw -13.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MOH starting from COOPERMAN DANIEL, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $309.13 back on Nov 15. After this action, COOPERMAN DANIEL now owns 4,081 shares of Molina Healthcare Inc., valued at $1,545,650 using the latest closing price.

ROMNEY RONNA, the Director of Molina Healthcare Inc., sale 300 shares at $305.01 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that ROMNEY RONNA is holding 17,022 shares at $91,503 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MOH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.92 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Molina Healthcare Inc. stands at +3.49. The total capital return value is set at 24.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.09. Equity return is now at value 25.80, with 5.70 for asset returns.

Based on Molina Healthcare Inc. (MOH), the company’s capital structure generated 112.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.88. Total debt to assets is 24.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 112.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.59.