Wall Street Pummels AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) After Recent Earnings Report

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (NYSE:AMN) went up by 3.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $129.12. The company’s stock price has collected 2.60% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (NYSE :AMN) Right Now?

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (NYSE:AMN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 21.58 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AMN is at 0.40. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $137.00, which is $37.84 above the current price. AMN currently public float of 46.89M and currently shorts hold a 2.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMN was 531.70K shares.

AMN’s Market Performance

AMN stocks went up by 2.60% for the week, with a monthly drop of -17.77% and a quarterly performance of 2.99%, while its annual performance rate touched 35.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.55% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.87% for AMN Healthcare Services Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.29% for AMN stocks with a simple moving average of -3.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMN stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for AMN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMN in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $70 based on the research report published on October 08th of the previous year 2020.

AMN Trading at -12.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.55%, as shares sank -18.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMN rose by +2.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $108.18. In addition, AMN Healthcare Services Inc. saw -18.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMN starting from SALKA SUSAN R, who sale 15,403 shares at the price of $94.66 back on Jan 24. After this action, SALKA SUSAN R now owns 4,441 shares of AMN Healthcare Services Inc., valued at $1,457,974 using the latest closing price.

SALKA SUSAN R, the Chief Executive Officer of AMN Healthcare Services Inc., sale 14,309 shares at $109.47 during a trade that took place back on Jan 10, which means that SALKA SUSAN R is holding 19,844 shares at $1,566,361 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.44 for the present operating margin

+29.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for AMN Healthcare Services Inc. stands at +2.95. The total capital return value is set at 9.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.42. Equity return is now at value 23.70, with 8.50 for asset returns.

Based on AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN), the company’s capital structure generated 116.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.83. Total debt to assets is 38.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 114.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.39 and the total asset turnover is 1.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.