The Chart for Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) went up by 2.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $50.30. The company’s stock price has collected 4.03% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ :DH) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Definitive Healthcare Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $38.70, which is $21.41 above the current price. DH currently public float of 35.31M and currently shorts hold a 4.45% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DH was 619.67K shares.

DH’s Market Performance

DH stocks went up by 4.03% for the week, with a monthly drop of -25.30% and a quarterly performance of -43.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.63% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.23% for Definitive Healthcare Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.74% for DH stocks with a simple moving average of -39.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DH stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for DH by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for DH in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $40 based on the research report published on December 16th of the previous year 2021.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DH reach a price target of $36. The rating they have provided for DH stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 02nd, 2021.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to DH, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on November 17th of the previous year.

DH Trading at -25.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.63%, as shares sank -25.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -53.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DH rose by +4.03%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.00. In addition, Definitive Healthcare Corp. saw -25.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.02 for the present operating margin

+40.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Definitive Healthcare Corp. stands at -43.24. The total capital return value is set at -0.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.10.

Based on Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH), the company’s capital structure generated 38.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.87. Total debt to assets is 26.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.58.

The receivables turnover for the company is 4.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.69.