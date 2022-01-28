Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II Ltd. (SNII): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II Ltd. (NYSE:SNII) went down by -0.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.75. The company’s stock price has collected -0.50% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II Ltd. (NYSE :SNII) Right Now?

The average price from analysts is $19.00. SNII currently public float of 34.50M and currently shorts hold a 3.40% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SNII was 914.95K shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

SNII’s Market Performance

SNII stocks went down by -0.50% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.79% and a quarterly performance of -3.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.69% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.98% for Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.78% for SNII stocks with a simple moving average of -1.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SNII

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SNII stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for SNII by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SNII in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $19 based on the research report published on January 27th of the current year 2022.

SNII Trading at -5.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNII to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.69%, as shares sank -3.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNII rose by +0.05%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.06. In addition, Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II Ltd. saw -3.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.