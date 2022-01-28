Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | United Rentals Inc. (URI)

United Rentals Inc. (NYSE:URI) went up by 3.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $414.99. The company’s stock price has collected 4.13% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/28/21 that Intellia, Virgin Galactic, Carnival, Bitcoin: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in United Rentals Inc. (NYSE :URI) Right Now?

United Rentals Inc. (NYSE:URI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.34 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for URI is at 1.86. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for United Rentals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $425.07, which is $86.56 above the current price. URI currently public float of 72.08M and currently shorts hold a 2.80% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of URI was 690.91K shares.

URI’s Market Performance

URI stocks went up by 4.13% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.13% and a quarterly performance of -7.98%, while its annual performance rate touched 26.12%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.09% for United Rentals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.24% for URI stocks with a simple moving average of -5.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of URI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for URI stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for URI by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for URI in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $350 based on the research report published on January 21st of the current year 2022.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see URI reach a price target of $317, previously predicting the price at $439. The rating they have provided for URI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 21st, 2021.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to URI, setting the target price at $395 in the report published on December 09th of the previous year.

URI Trading at -5.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought URI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.77%, as shares sank -4.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, URI rose by +4.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $323.11. In addition, United Rentals Inc. saw -3.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at URI starting from Alvarez Jose B, who sale 925 shares at the price of $375.80 back on Oct 29. After this action, Alvarez Jose B now owns 10,403 shares of United Rentals Inc., valued at $347,614 using the latest closing price.

PASSERINI FILIPPO, the Director of United Rentals Inc., sale 925 shares at $329.88 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that PASSERINI FILIPPO is holding 9,627 shares at $305,139 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for URI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.72 for the present operating margin

+33.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for United Rentals Inc. stands at +10.43. The total capital return value is set at 11.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.17. Equity return is now at value 24.20, with 6.40 for asset returns.

Based on United Rentals Inc. (URI), the company’s capital structure generated 229.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.61. Total debt to assets is 56.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 209.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.07.