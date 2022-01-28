Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | HeadHunter Group PLC (HHR)

HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) went up by 9.99% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $68.18. The company’s stock price has collected 14.74% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ :HHR) Right Now?

HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 37.76 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for HeadHunter Group PLC declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5064.03, which is $24.57 above the current price. HHR currently public float of 16.30M and currently shorts hold a 0.31% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HHR was 208.24K shares.

HHR’s Market Performance

HHR stocks went up by 14.74% for the week, with a monthly drop of -18.65% and a quarterly performance of -24.87%, while its annual performance rate touched 35.41%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.03% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.78% for HeadHunter Group PLC. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.37% for HHR stocks with a simple moving average of -10.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HHR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HHR stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for HHR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HHR in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $85 based on the research report published on November 30th of the previous year 2021.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HHR reach a price target of $66. The rating they have provided for HHR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 29th, 2021.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to HHR, setting the target price at $34.30 in the report published on January 14th of the previous year.

HHR Trading at -16.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HHR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.03%, as shares sank -17.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HHR rose by +14.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.13. In addition, HeadHunter Group PLC saw -17.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HHR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+37.40 for the present operating margin

+44.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for HeadHunter Group PLC stands at +21.12. The total capital return value is set at 28.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.44. Equity return is now at value 108.40, with 22.00 for asset returns.

Based on HeadHunter Group PLC (HHR), the company’s capital structure generated 247.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.21. Total debt to assets is 46.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 231.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 66.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 115.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.68.