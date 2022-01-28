NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM) Just Got Our Attention

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) went up by 6.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.12. The company’s stock price has collected 3.84% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/25/21 that Biotechs Can’t Cure This Liver Disease. The Latest Failure Crushed the Sector.

Is It Worth Investing in NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :NGM) Right Now?

The average price from analysts is $36.00, which is $20.6 above the current price. NGM currently public float of 54.49M and currently shorts hold a 3.22% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NGM was 309.84K shares.

NGM’s Market Performance

NGM stocks went up by 3.84% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.44% and a quarterly performance of -17.38%, while its annual performance rate touched -40.31%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.29% for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.39% for NGM stocks with a simple moving average of -26.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NGM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NGM stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for NGM by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for NGM in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $39 based on the research report published on September 13th of the previous year 2021.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NGM reach a price target of $22, previously predicting the price at $52. The rating they have provided for NGM stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 24th, 2021.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to NGM, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on July 31st of the previous year.

NGM Trading at -12.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NGM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.24%, as shares sank -11.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NGM rose by +3.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.18. In addition, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. saw -13.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NGM starting from CHEN JIN-LONG, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $18.60 back on Dec 07. After this action, CHEN JIN-LONG now owns 908,893 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $279,000 using the latest closing price.

CHEN JIN-LONG, the Chief Scientific Officer of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc., sale 15,000 shares at $18.21 during a trade that took place back on Dec 06, which means that CHEN JIN-LONG is holding 854,449 shares at $273,150 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NGM

Equity return is now at value -34.40, with -30.00 for asset returns.