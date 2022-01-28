MarineMax Inc. (HZO) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

MarineMax Inc. (NYSE:HZO) went up by 6.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $70.89. The company’s stock price has collected -1.64% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in MarineMax Inc. (NYSE :HZO) Right Now?

MarineMax Inc. (NYSE:HZO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.55 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HZO is at 1.79. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for MarineMax Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $64.75, which is $18.9 above the current price. HZO currently public float of 21.45M and currently shorts hold a 10.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HZO was 287.82K shares.

HZO’s Market Performance

HZO stocks went down by -1.64% for the week, with a monthly drop of -23.28% and a quarterly performance of -11.04%, while its annual performance rate touched 2.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.32% for MarineMax Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -15.38% for HZO stocks with a simple moving average of -14.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HZO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HZO stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for HZO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HZO in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $57 based on the research report published on June 21st of the previous year 2021.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HZO reach a price target of $57. The rating they have provided for HZO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 10th, 2021.

HZO Trading at -18.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HZO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.02%, as shares sank -23.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HZO fell by -1.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.66. In addition, MarineMax Inc. saw -24.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HZO starting from EURE HILLIARD M, who sale 1,200 shares at the price of $60.12 back on Jan 03. After this action, EURE HILLIARD M now owns 21,000 shares of MarineMax Inc., valued at $72,144 using the latest closing price.

MCLAMB MICHAEL H, the Executive VP, CFO and Sec of MarineMax Inc., sale 4,690 shares at $59.08 during a trade that took place back on Dec 30, which means that MCLAMB MICHAEL H is holding 48,002 shares at $277,085 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HZO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.24 for the present operating margin

+31.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for MarineMax Inc. stands at +7.51. The total capital return value is set at 29.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.09. Equity return is now at value 28.50, with 16.10 for asset returns.

Based on MarineMax Inc. (HZO), the company’s capital structure generated 30.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.48. Total debt to assets is 17.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 24.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 45.62 and the total asset turnover is 2.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.06.