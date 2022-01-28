Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Cian PLC (CIAN)

Cian PLC (NYSE:CIAN) went up by 12.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.71. The company’s stock price has collected -13.13% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cian PLC (NYSE :CIAN) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Cian PLC declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $17.81, which is $13.14 above the current price. CIAN currently public float of 18.21M and currently shorts hold a 0.43% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CIAN was 268.66K shares.

CIAN’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.64% for Cian PLC. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -34.94% for CIAN stocks with a simple moving average of -50.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CIAN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CIAN stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for CIAN by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for CIAN in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $15 based on the research report published on November 30th of the previous year 2021.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CIAN reach a price target of $16.90. The rating they have provided for CIAN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 30th, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to CIAN, setting the target price at $25.80 in the report published on November 30th of the previous year.

CIAN Trading at -48.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.43%, as shares sank -53.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -58.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIAN fell by -13.13%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.40. In addition, Cian PLC saw -48.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.