Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Bridgetown Holdings Limited (BTWN)

Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN) went down by -0.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.75.

Is It Worth Investing in Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ :BTWN) Right Now?

BTWN currently public float of 59.50M and currently shorts hold a 0.83% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BTWN was 436.86K shares.

BTWN’s Market Performance

BTWN stocks went down by 0.00% for the week, with a monthly drop of 0.00% and a quarterly performance of -3.16%, while its annual performance rate touched -30.08%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.24% for Bridgetown Holdings Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.16% for BTWN stocks with a simple moving average of -1.70% for the last 200 days.

BTWN Trading at -0.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTWN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.25%, as shares sank -0.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTWN remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.82. In addition, Bridgetown Holdings Limited saw -0.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BTWN

Equity return is now at value -2.10, with -1.80 for asset returns.