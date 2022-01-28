Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Bottomline Technologies Inc. (EPAY)

Bottomline Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) went down by -0.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $56.80. The company’s stock price has collected 0.04% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/10/21 that Bottomline Technologies Stock Rockets on Hopes for Sale

Is It Worth Investing in Bottomline Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :EPAY) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for EPAY is at 1.38. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Bottomline Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $55.75, which is -$0.57 below the current price. EPAY currently public float of 43.85M and currently shorts hold a 3.15% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EPAY was 1.26M shares.

EPAY’s Market Performance

EPAY stocks went up by 0.04% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.02% and a quarterly performance of 20.24%, while its annual performance rate touched 15.81%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.40% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.45% for Bottomline Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.14% for EPAY stocks with a simple moving average of 28.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EPAY

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EPAY reach a price target of $50. The rating they have provided for EPAY stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on May 05th, 2021.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Neutral” to EPAY, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on May 04th of the previous year.

EPAY Trading at 8.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EPAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.40%, as shares sank -0.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EPAY rose by +0.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.38. In addition, Bottomline Technologies Inc. saw -0.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EPAY starting from EBERLE ROBERT A, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $56.49 back on Dec 22. After this action, EBERLE ROBERT A now owns 445,976 shares of Bottomline Technologies Inc., valued at $225,960 using the latest closing price.

EBERLE ROBERT A, the President & CEO of Bottomline Technologies Inc., sale 4,000 shares at $56.22 during a trade that took place back on Dec 21, which means that EBERLE ROBERT A is holding 449,976 shares at $224,880 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EPAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.21 for the present operating margin

+53.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bottomline Technologies Inc. stands at -3.46. The total capital return value is set at -0.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.70. Equity return is now at value -4.90, with -2.70 for asset returns.

Based on Bottomline Technologies Inc. (EPAY), the company’s capital structure generated 35.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.28. Total debt to assets is 19.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 34.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.68.