Is Watts Water Technologies Inc. (WTS) a Keeper?

Watts Water Technologies Inc. (NYSE:WTS) went down by -13.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $212.00. The company’s stock price has collected -18.84% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Watts Water Technologies Inc. (NYSE :WTS) Right Now?

Watts Water Technologies Inc. (NYSE:WTS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 32.40 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WTS is at 0.88. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Watts Water Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $188.50, which is $42.37 above the current price. WTS currently public float of 27.29M and currently shorts hold a 1.85% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WTS was 134.22K shares.

WTS’s Market Performance

WTS stocks went down by -18.84% for the week, with a monthly drop of -23.29% and a quarterly performance of -19.22%, while its annual performance rate touched 20.94%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.19% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.19% for Watts Water Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -20.84% for WTS stocks with a simple moving average of -10.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WTS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WTS stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for WTS by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for WTS in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $124 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2020.

WTS Trading at -22.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.19%, as shares sank -24.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WTS fell by -18.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $184.41. In addition, Watts Water Technologies Inc. saw -23.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WTS starting from Lepage Kenneth Robert, who sale 2,517 shares at the price of $197.14 back on Dec 06. After this action, Lepage Kenneth Robert now owns 23,395 shares of Watts Water Technologies Inc., valued at $496,210 using the latest closing price.

HORNE TIMOTHY P, the 10% Owner of Watts Water Technologies Inc., sale 7,500 shares at $209.09 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that HORNE TIMOTHY P is holding 12,500 shares at $1,568,175 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WTS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.85 for the present operating margin

+41.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Watts Water Technologies Inc. stands at +7.58. The total capital return value is set at 14.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.03. Equity return is now at value 14.00, with 8.60 for asset returns.

Based on Watts Water Technologies Inc. (WTS), the company’s capital structure generated 24.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.48. Total debt to assets is 14.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.27.