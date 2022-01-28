Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Volcon Inc. (VLCN)?

Volcon Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN) went down by -23.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.96. The company’s stock price has collected -47.57% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Volcon Inc. (NASDAQ :VLCN) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Volcon Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

VLCN currently public float of 4.20M and currently shorts hold a 1.46% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VLCN was 202.42K shares.

VLCN’s Market Performance

VLCN stocks went down by -47.57% for the week, with a monthly drop of -58.51% and a quarterly performance of -71.17%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 20.47% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.30% for Volcon Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -66.82% for VLCN stocks with a simple moving average of -73.59% for the last 200 days.

VLCN Trading at -73.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VLCN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.47%, as shares sank -73.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -80.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VLCN fell by -60.80%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.34. In addition, Volcon Inc. saw -65.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VLCN starting from James Adrian, who purchase 2,300 shares at the price of $11.02 back on Dec 13. After this action, James Adrian now owns 1,231,400 shares of Volcon Inc., valued at $25,351 using the latest closing price.

James Adrian, the Director of Volcon Inc., purchase 14,400 shares at $16.11 during a trade that took place back on Nov 18, which means that James Adrian is holding 1,229,100 shares at $231,951 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VLCN

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.28.