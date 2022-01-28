Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC)?

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) went down by -7.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $408.97. The company’s stock price has collected -5.89% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/11/20 that Lyft, Datadog, fuboTV: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE :NOC) Right Now?

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.15 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NOC is at 0.79. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for Northrop Grumman Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $410.24, which is $35.89 above the current price. NOC currently public float of 158.20M and currently shorts hold a 1.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NOC was 802.09K shares.

NOC’s Market Performance

NOC stocks went down by -5.89% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.94% and a quarterly performance of -3.65%, while its annual performance rate touched 27.63%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.19% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.03% for Northrop Grumman Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.80% for NOC stocks with a simple moving average of 1.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NOC

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to NOC, setting the target price at $410 in the report published on January 05th of the current year.

NOC Trading at -1.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.19%, as shares sank -2.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOC fell by -5.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $396.46. In addition, Northrop Grumman Corporation saw -3.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NOC starting from Caylor Mark A, who sale 427 shares at the price of $363.54 back on Dec 08. After this action, Caylor Mark A now owns 13,419 shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation, valued at $155,232 using the latest closing price.

KRAPEK KARL J, the Director of Northrop Grumman Corporation, sale 2,800 shares at $357.25 during a trade that took place back on Nov 11, which means that KRAPEK KARL J is holding 23,882 shares at $1,000,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NOC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.05 for the present operating margin

+20.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Northrop Grumman Corporation stands at +8.67. The total capital return value is set at 15.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.00. Equity return is now at value 42.30, with 10.90 for asset returns.

Based on Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC), the company’s capital structure generated 157.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.09. Total debt to assets is 37.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 147.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.53 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.58.