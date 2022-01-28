Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (MTSI)?

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) went down by -7.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $80.30. The company’s stock price has collected -11.64% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :MTSI) Right Now?

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 109.58 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MTSI is at 2.01.

The average price from analysts is $83.21, which is $27.28 above the current price. MTSI currently public float of 49.98M and currently shorts hold a 4.19% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MTSI was 386.56K shares.

MTSI’s Market Performance

MTSI stocks went down by -11.64% for the week, with a monthly drop of -26.94% and a quarterly performance of -12.16%, while its annual performance rate touched -3.10%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.99% for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -19.14% for MTSI stocks with a simple moving average of -10.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MTSI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MTSI stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for MTSI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MTSI in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $90 based on the research report published on January 10th of the current year 2022.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MTSI reach a price target of $73. The rating they have provided for MTSI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 30th, 2021.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to MTSI, setting the target price at $75 in the report published on June 18th of the previous year.

MTSI Trading at -21.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.93%, as shares sank -25.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTSI fell by -11.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $70.82. In addition, MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. saw -25.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MTSI starting from Daly Stephen G, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $72.51 back on Jan 11. After this action, Daly Stephen G now owns 291,648 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc., valued at $145,020 using the latest closing price.

OCAMPO JOHN L, the Director of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc., sale 2,898 shares at $80.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 04, which means that OCAMPO JOHN L is holding 487,708 shares at $231,840 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MTSI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.35 for the present operating margin

+51.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. stands at +6.26. The total capital return value is set at 7.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.72. Equity return is now at value 9.20, with 3.40 for asset returns.

Based on MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (MTSI), the company’s capital structure generated 119.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.54. Total debt to assets is 49.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 118.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.61.