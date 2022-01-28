Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for GXO Logistics Inc. (GXO)?

GXO Logistics Inc. (NYSE:GXO) went down by -6.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $105.92. The company’s stock price has collected -18.24% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in GXO Logistics Inc. (NYSE :GXO) Right Now?

GXO Logistics Inc. (NYSE:GXO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 65.93 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for GXO Logistics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $102.93, which is $31.07 above the current price. GXO currently public float of 114.63M and currently shorts hold a 1.39% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GXO was 805.52K shares.

GXO’s Market Performance

GXO stocks went down by -18.24% for the week, with a monthly drop of -21.52% and a quarterly performance of -16.75%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.23% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.81% for GXO Logistics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -16.95% for GXO stocks with a simple moving average of -14.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GXO

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GXO reach a price target of $106. The rating they have provided for GXO stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on November 23rd, 2021.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to GXO, setting the target price at $103 in the report published on October 26th of the previous year.

GXO Trading at -20.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GXO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.23%, as shares sank -20.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GXO fell by -18.24%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $85.59. In addition, GXO Logistics Inc. saw -20.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GXO starting from BRADLEY S JACOBS, who sale 3,217,500 shares at the price of $86.40 back on Dec 09. After this action, BRADLEY S JACOBS now owns 11,915,701 shares of GXO Logistics Inc., valued at $277,992,000 using the latest closing price.

Jacobs Private Equity, LLC, the Director of GXO Logistics Inc., sale 3,217,500 shares at $86.40 during a trade that took place back on Dec 09, which means that Jacobs Private Equity, LLC is holding 11,915,701 shares at $277,992,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GXO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.49 for the present operating margin

+11.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for GXO Logistics Inc. stands at -0.50. The total capital return value is set at 1.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.70.

Based on GXO Logistics Inc. (GXO), the company’s capital structure generated 74.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.70. Total debt to assets is 32.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 60.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.79.

The receivables turnover for the company is 5.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.98. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.06.