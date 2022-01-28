Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Ameresco Inc. (AMRC)?

Ameresco Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) went down by -8.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $101.86. The company’s stock price has collected -13.60% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ameresco Inc. (NYSE :AMRC) Right Now?

Ameresco Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 34.44 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AMRC is at 0.80. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Ameresco Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $88.60, which is $41.62 above the current price. AMRC currently public float of 30.99M and currently shorts hold a 2.97% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMRC was 367.06K shares.

AMRC’s Market Performance

AMRC stocks went down by -13.60% for the week, with a monthly drop of -43.54% and a quarterly performance of -42.51%, while its annual performance rate touched -21.34%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.39% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.37% for Ameresco Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -30.96% for AMRC stocks with a simple moving average of -33.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMRC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMRC stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for AMRC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AMRC in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $65 based on the research report published on January 20th of the current year 2022.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMRC reach a price target of $80. The rating they have provided for AMRC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 07th, 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to AMRC, setting the target price at $96 in the report published on November 04th of the previous year.

AMRC Trading at -42.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.39%, as shares sank -44.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -52.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMRC fell by -13.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.22. In addition, Ameresco Inc. saw -45.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMRC starting from Bulgarino Nicole E, who sale 19,167 shares at the price of $95.35 back on Nov 22. After this action, Bulgarino Nicole E now owns 474 shares of Ameresco Inc., valued at $1,827,526 using the latest closing price.

Georgeoff Robert, the Executive Vice President of Ameresco Inc., sale 8,000 shares at $93.89 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Georgeoff Robert is holding 0 shares at $751,152 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMRC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.09 for the present operating margin

+18.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ameresco Inc. stands at +5.24. The total capital return value is set at 8.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.91. Equity return is now at value 10.80, with 3.50 for asset returns.

Based on Ameresco Inc. (AMRC), the company’s capital structure generated 85.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.16. Total debt to assets is 23.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 70.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.