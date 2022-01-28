Home  »  Hot Stocks   »  Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report f...

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Virtu Financial Inc. (VIRT)

Virtu Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) went up by 2.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.35. The company’s stock price has collected 3.53% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Virtu Financial Inc. (NASDAQ :VIRT) Right Now?

Virtu Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.74 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for VIRT is at -0.35. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Virtu Financial Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $32.55, which is $2.36 above the current price. VIRT currently public float of 111.28M and currently shorts hold a 4.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VIRT was 934.85K shares.

VIRT’s Market Performance

VIRT stocks went up by 3.53% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.73% and a quarterly performance of 15.76%, while its annual performance rate touched 10.91%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.98% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.61% for Virtu Financial Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.16% for VIRT stocks with a simple moving average of 8.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VIRT

Rosenblatt, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VIRT reach a price target of $28. The rating they have provided for VIRT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 09th, 2020.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Hold” to VIRT, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on September 11th of the previous year.

VIRT Trading at 4.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.98%, as shares surge +4.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIRT rose by +3.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.32. In addition, Virtu Financial Inc. saw 3.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VIRT starting from GIC Private Ltd, who sale 3,250,000 shares at the price of $29.63 back on Jan 13. After this action, GIC Private Ltd now owns 12,758,206 shares of Virtu Financial Inc., valued at $96,297,500 using the latest closing price.

GIC Private Ltd, the 10% Owner of Virtu Financial Inc., sale 1,403,509 shares at $28.50 during a trade that took place back on Nov 29, which means that GIC Private Ltd is holding 16,008,206 shares at $40,000,006 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VIRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +51.81 for the present operating margin
  • +57.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Virtu Financial Inc. stands at +21.69. The total capital return value is set at 36.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch 19.46. Equity return is now at value 30.60, with 4.50 for asset returns.

Based on Virtu Financial Inc. (VIRT), the company’s capital structure generated 169.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.92. Total debt to assets is 25.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 128.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.59.

>> 7 Top Picks for the Post-Pandemic Economy <<

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.71. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.30.

