Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Tractor Supply Company (TSCO)

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) went up by 1.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $239.86. The company’s stock price has collected -0.30% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 07/19/21 that Tractor Supply Earnings Beat Expectations, but Pressures Remain

Is It Worth Investing in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ :TSCO) Right Now?

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 26.70 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TSCO is at 0.95. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 32 who provided ratings for Tractor Supply Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 15 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $235.59, which is $25.67 above the current price. TSCO currently public float of 112.88M and currently shorts hold a 2.45% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TSCO was 720.85K shares.

TSCO’s Market Performance

TSCO stocks went down by -0.30% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.48% and a quarterly performance of 1.13%, while its annual performance rate touched 40.02%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.56% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.27% for Tractor Supply Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.13% for TSCO stocks with a simple moving average of 3.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TSCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TSCO stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for TSCO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TSCO in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $270 based on the research report published on January 13th of the current year 2022.

Argus, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TSCO reach a price target of $255. The rating they have provided for TSCO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 30th, 2021.

TSCO Trading at -8.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.56%, as shares sank -11.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSCO fell by -0.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $223.93. In addition, Tractor Supply Company saw -12.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TSCO starting from Barton Kurt D, who sale 4,822 shares at the price of $225.00 back on Nov 16. After this action, Barton Kurt D now owns 32,886 shares of Tractor Supply Company, valued at $1,084,950 using the latest closing price.

Mills Robert D, the EVP Chief Technology Officer of Tractor Supply Company, sale 11,844 shares at $215.00 during a trade that took place back on Oct 29, which means that Mills Robert D is holding 15,586 shares at $2,546,460 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TSCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.19 for the present operating margin

+33.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tractor Supply Company stands at +7.05. The total capital return value is set at 24.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.41. Equity return is now at value 46.90, with 12.20 for asset returns.

Based on Tractor Supply Company (TSCO), the company’s capital structure generated 184.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.80. Total debt to assets is 50.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 168.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 59.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.87.