Flowserve Corporation (FLS): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) went up by 0.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $44.39. The company’s stock price has collected 1.32% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE :FLS) Right Now?

Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 25.37 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FLS is at 1.58. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Flowserve Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $37.42, which is $5.22 above the current price. FLS currently public float of 129.85M and currently shorts hold a 1.81% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FLS was 985.92K shares.

FLS’s Market Performance

FLS stocks went up by 1.32% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.54% and a quarterly performance of -10.61%, while its annual performance rate touched -13.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.11% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.80% for Flowserve Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.19% for FLS stocks with a simple moving average of -13.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLS stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for FLS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FLS in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $34 based on the research report published on December 17th of the previous year 2021.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FLS reach a price target of $46, previously predicting the price at $42. The rating they have provided for FLS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 15th, 2021.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to FLS, setting the target price at $48 in the report published on July 08th of the previous year.

FLS Trading at 2.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.11%, as shares surge +4.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLS rose by +1.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.89. In addition, Flowserve Corporation saw 5.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FLS starting from Wilson Kirk, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $41.72 back on Mar 08. After this action, Wilson Kirk now owns 39,879 shares of Flowserve Corporation, valued at $417,213 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.62 for the present operating margin

+31.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Flowserve Corporation stands at +3.12. The total capital return value is set at 10.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.36. Equity return is now at value 9.60, with 3.20 for asset returns.

Based on Flowserve Corporation (FLS), the company’s capital structure generated 111.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.80. Total debt to assets is 36.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 109.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.54.