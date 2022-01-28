First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF) Just Got Our Attention

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF) went up by 3.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.63. The company’s stock price has collected 1.52% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE :FCF) Right Now?

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.40 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FCF is at 1.03. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $18.67, which is $0.85 above the current price. FCF currently public float of 93.47M and currently shorts hold a 1.69% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FCF was 523.11K shares.

FCF’s Market Performance

FCF stocks went up by 1.52% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.61% and a quarterly performance of 14.91%, while its annual performance rate touched 38.63%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.95% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.76% for First Commonwealth Financial Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.44% for FCF stocks with a simple moving average of 14.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FCF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FCF stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for FCF by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FCF in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $19 based on the research report published on January 27th of the current year 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FCF reach a price target of $19, previously predicting the price at $16. The rating they have provided for FCF stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 28th, 2021.

Keefe Bruyette gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to FCF, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on July 28th of the previous year.

FCF Trading at 4.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FCF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.95%, as shares surge +3.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FCF rose by +1.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.75. In addition, First Commonwealth Financial Corporation saw 3.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FCF starting from Montgomery Norman J, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $15.22 back on Jun 08. After this action, Montgomery Norman J now owns 56,137 shares of First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, valued at $304,400 using the latest closing price.

Tomb Matthew C, the EVP/Chief Risk Officer of First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, sale 2,500 shares at $14.50 during a trade that took place back on Mar 05, which means that Tomb Matthew C is holding 51,569 shares at $36,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FCF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.36 for the present operating margin

The net margin for First Commonwealth Financial Corporation stands at +18.42. The total capital return value is set at 5.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.59. Equity return is now at value 11.80, with 1.40 for asset returns.

Based on First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF), the company’s capital structure generated 48.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.51. Total debt to assets is 5.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.11.