Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (QLGN)?

Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) went down by -8.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.43. The company’s stock price has collected -18.58% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :QLGN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for QLGN is at -0.70. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $6.50, which is $6.95 above the current price. QLGN currently public float of 25.67M and currently shorts hold a 9.37% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of QLGN was 8.82M shares.

QLGN’s Market Performance

QLGN stocks went down by -18.58% for the week, with a monthly drop of -38.31% and a quarterly performance of -30.26%, while its annual performance rate touched -77.60%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.84% for Qualigen Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -22.19% for QLGN stocks with a simple moving average of -47.40% for the last 200 days.

QLGN Trading at -30.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QLGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.76%, as shares sank -28.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QLGN fell by -18.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0148. In addition, Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. saw -25.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QLGN starting from Kruger Kurt H, who purchase 8,000 shares at the price of $1.23 back on Aug 19. After this action, Kruger Kurt H now owns 18,000 shares of Qualigen Therapeutics Inc., valued at $9,800 using the latest closing price.

BROIDRICK AMY S., the EVP, Chief Strategy Officer of Qualigen Therapeutics Inc., purchase 4,500 shares at $2.03 during a trade that took place back on Apr 26, which means that BROIDRICK AMY S. is holding 4,500 shares at $9,135 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QLGN

The total capital return value is set at -204.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch -193.26. Equity return is now at value -32.60, with -20.60 for asset returns.

Based on Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (QLGN), the company’s capital structure generated 9.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.