Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy PDL Community Bancorp (PDLB)?

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) went down by -30.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.75. The company’s stock price has collected 0.07% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ :PDLB) Right Now?

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 21.15 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PDLB is at 0.40. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for PDL Community Bancorp declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

PDLB currently public float of 7.36M and currently shorts hold a 0.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PDLB was 16.72K shares.

PDLB’s Market Performance

PDLB stocks went up by 0.07% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.53% and a quarterly performance of 3.39%, while its annual performance rate touched 55.61%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.33% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.61% for PDL Community Bancorp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -29.52% for PDLB stocks with a simple moving average of -22.82% for the last 200 days.

PDLB Trading at -28.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PDLB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.33%, as shares sank -26.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PDLB fell by -30.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.84. In addition, PDL Community Bancorp saw 5.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PDLB starting from Rodriguez David, who sale 183 shares at the price of $14.62 back on Dec 07. After this action, Rodriguez David now owns 2,460 shares of PDL Community Bancorp, valued at $2,675 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PDLB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.70 for the present operating margin

The net margin for PDL Community Bancorp stands at +6.17. The total capital return value is set at 0.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.39. Equity return is now at value 7.20, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Based on PDL Community Bancorp (PDLB), the company’s capital structure generated 93.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.24. Total debt to assets is 10.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 87.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.23.