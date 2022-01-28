Can International Seaways Inc. (INSW) Remain Competitive?

International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW) went up by 2.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.02. The company’s stock price has collected -2.28% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in International Seaways Inc. (NYSE :INSW) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for INSW is at 0.24. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for International Seaways Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $27.50, which is $12.82 above the current price. INSW currently public float of 40.76M and currently shorts hold a 3.81% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of INSW was 492.09K shares.

INSW’s Market Performance

INSW stocks went down by -2.28% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.66% and a quarterly performance of -18.37%, while its annual performance rate touched -6.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.37% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.33% for International Seaways Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.58% for INSW stocks with a simple moving average of -16.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INSW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INSW stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for INSW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for INSW in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $30 based on the research report published on March 29th of the previous year 2021.

B. Riley FBR gave a rating of “Buy” to INSW, setting the target price at $32.50 in the report published on March 04th of the previous year.

INSW Trading at -6.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INSW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.37%, as shares sank -2.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INSW fell by -2.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.79. In addition, International Seaways Inc. saw -3.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INSW starting from Pribor Jeffrey, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $16.00 back on Jan 11. After this action, Pribor Jeffrey now owns 40,164 shares of International Seaways Inc., valued at $16,000 using the latest closing price.

Pribor Jeffrey, the SVP,CFO & Treasurer of International Seaways Inc., sale 1,000 shares at $16.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 07, which means that Pribor Jeffrey is holding 41,164 shares at $16,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INSW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.25 for the present operating margin

+40.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for International Seaways Inc. stands at -1.31. The total capital return value is set at 8.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.36. Equity return is now at value -21.10, with -12.20 for asset returns.

Based on International Seaways Inc. (INSW), the company’s capital structure generated 57.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.34. Total debt to assets is 34.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 49.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.68. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.36.