Can Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR) Remain Competitive?

Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (NYSE:CFR) went up by 3.99% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $143.94. The company’s stock price has collected 2.17% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (NYSE :CFR) Right Now?

Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (NYSE:CFR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 20.63 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CFR is at 1.32.

CFR currently public float of 56.82M and currently shorts hold a 3.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CFR was 319.57K shares.

CFR’s Market Performance

CFR stocks went up by 2.17% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.03% and a quarterly performance of 6.32%, while its annual performance rate touched 46.64%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.95% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.80% for Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.44% for CFR stocks with a simple moving average of 12.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CFR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CFR stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for CFR by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for CFR in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $80 based on the research report published on November 12th of the previous year 2020.

Compass Point, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CFR reach a price target of $71, previously predicting the price at $69. The rating they have provided for CFR stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on November 11th, 2020.

CFR Trading at 3.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CFR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.95%, as shares surge +6.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CFR rose by +2.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $134.27. In addition, Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. saw 7.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CFR starting from Salinas Jerry, who sale 36,580 shares at the price of $134.88 back on Nov 10. After this action, Salinas Jerry now owns 25,040 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc., valued at $4,933,817 using the latest closing price.

Severyn Carol Jean, the GEVP and Chief Risk Officer of Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc., sale 7,500 shares at $134.37 during a trade that took place back on Nov 05, which means that Severyn Carol Jean is holding 1,421 shares at $1,007,775 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CFR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.81 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. stands at +22.23. The total capital return value is set at 5.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.08. Equity return is now at value 10.70, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Based on Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR), the company’s capital structure generated 62.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.39. Total debt to assets is 6.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.40.