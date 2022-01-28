Buy or Sell Cigna Corporation (CI) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) went down by -2.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $272.81. The company’s stock price has collected -5.39% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/08/21 that Marathon Digital, Vaxart, Devon Energy: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Cigna Corporation (NYSE :CI) Right Now?

Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.55 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CI is at 0.85. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 16 analysts out of 26 who provided ratings for Cigna Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $262.67, which is $38.13 above the current price. CI currently public float of 326.48M and currently shorts hold a 1.28% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CI was 1.88M shares.

CI’s Market Performance

CI stocks went down by -5.39% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.35% and a quarterly performance of 6.57%, while its annual performance rate touched 3.95%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.45% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.58% for Cigna Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.48% for CI stocks with a simple moving average of 0.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CI stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for CI by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CI in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $278 based on the research report published on January 06th of the current year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CI reach a price target of $248, previously predicting the price at $270. The rating they have provided for CI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 21st, 2021.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to CI, setting the target price at $238 in the report published on December 16th of the previous year.

CI Trading at 2.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.45%, as shares sank -1.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CI fell by -5.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $235.42. In addition, Cigna Corporation saw -0.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CI starting from Neville Everett, who sale 175 shares at the price of $240.00 back on Jan 11. After this action, Neville Everett now owns 5,781 shares of Cigna Corporation, valued at $42,000 using the latest closing price.

Neville Everett, the EVP, Strategy and Business Dev of Cigna Corporation, sale 4,800 shares at $229.49 during a trade that took place back on Jan 03, which means that Neville Everett is holding 5,781 shares at $1,101,552 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.47 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Cigna Corporation stands at +5.27. The total capital return value is set at 9.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.69. Equity return is now at value 17.20, with 5.40 for asset returns.

Based on Cigna Corporation (CI), the company’s capital structure generated 66.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.01. Total debt to assets is 22.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 59.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.