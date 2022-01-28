A Lesson to Learn: Webster Financial Corporation (WBS)

Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) went down by -2.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $65.00. The company’s stock price has collected -4.65% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE :WBS) Right Now?

Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.23 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WBS is at 1.30. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Webster Financial Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $72.00, which is $11.99 above the current price. WBS currently public float of 90.03M and currently shorts hold a 6.13% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WBS was 786.99K shares.

WBS’s Market Performance

WBS stocks went down by -4.65% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.08% and a quarterly performance of 5.87%, while its annual performance rate touched 22.22%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.03% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.43% for Webster Financial Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.86% for WBS stocks with a simple moving average of 7.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WBS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WBS stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for WBS by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for WBS in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $73 based on the research report published on January 21st of the current year 2022.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WBS reach a price target of $60, previously predicting the price at $56. The rating they have provided for WBS stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 22nd, 2021.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to WBS, setting the target price at $54 in the report published on February 24th of the previous year.

WBS Trading at 1.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WBS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.03%, as shares surge +3.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WBS fell by -4.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.89. In addition, Webster Financial Corporation saw 4.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WBS starting from OSAR KAREN R, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $54.74 back on Feb 23. After this action, OSAR KAREN R now owns 20,580 shares of Webster Financial Corporation, valued at $273,687 using the latest closing price.

Pettie Mark, the Director of Webster Financial Corporation, sale 2,000 shares at $52.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 22, which means that Pettie Mark is holding 30,027 shares at $104,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WBS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+42.16 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Webster Financial Corporation stands at +32.29. Equity return is now at value 10.20, with 1.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.03.