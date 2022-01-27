ZIPRECRUITER INC. (ZIP) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

ZIPRECRUITER INC. (NYSE:ZIP) went up by 6.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.90. The company’s stock price has collected -5.26% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in ZIPRECRUITER INC. (NYSE :ZIP) Right Now?

ZIPRECRUITER INC. (NYSE:ZIP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 154.93 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for ZIPRECRUITER INC. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $39.80, which is $18.73 above the current price. ZIP currently public float of 75.69M and currently shorts hold a 2.29% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ZIP was 845.19K shares.

ZIP’s Market Performance

ZIP stocks went down by -5.26% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.16% and a quarterly performance of -26.07%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.07% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.93% for ZIPRECRUITER INC.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.33% for ZIP stocks with a simple moving average of -18.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZIP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZIP stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ZIP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ZIP in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $35 based on the research report published on January 07th of the current year 2022.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZIP reach a price target of $38, previously predicting the price at $30. The rating they have provided for ZIP stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on August 13th, 2021.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to ZIP, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on July 01st of the previous year.

ZIP Trading at -18.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZIP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.07%, as shares sank -15.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZIP fell by -5.26%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.31. In addition, ZIPRECRUITER INC. saw -15.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZIP starting from SIEGEL IAN H., who sale 6,129 shares at the price of $25.30 back on Dec 31. After this action, SIEGEL IAN H. now owns 616,289 shares of ZIPRECRUITER INC., valued at $155,033 using the latest closing price.

Garefis Amy, the Chief Accounting Officer of ZIPRECRUITER INC., sale 2,000 shares at $25.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 30, which means that Garefis Amy is holding 95,444 shares at $50,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZIP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.77 for the present operating margin

+87.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for ZIPRECRUITER INC. stands at +15.07. The total capital return value is set at 75.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 70.58.

Based on ZIPRECRUITER INC. (ZIP), the company’s capital structure generated 60.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.61.

The receivables turnover for the company is 17.94 and the total asset turnover is 2.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.97.