Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) went up by 1.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.28. The company’s stock price has collected 0.67% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/21/21 that Archegos Collapse Exposes Disclosure Loopholes

Is It Worth Investing in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ :VNOM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for VNOM is at 2.28. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for Viper Energy Partners LP declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $28.12, which is $0.88 above the current price. VNOM currently public float of 53.03M and currently shorts hold a 2.37% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VNOM was 595.20K shares.

VNOM’s Market Performance

VNOM stocks went up by 0.67% for the week, with a monthly jump of 21.62% and a quarterly performance of 13.40%, while its annual performance rate touched 100.45%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.36% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.78% for Viper Energy Partners LP. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.94% for VNOM stocks with a simple moving average of 33.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VNOM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VNOM stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for VNOM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for VNOM in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $29 based on the research report published on January 26th of the current year 2022.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VNOM reach a price target of $17, previously predicting the price at $16. The rating they have provided for VNOM stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 08th, 2021.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to VNOM, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on December 04th of the previous year.

VNOM Trading at 17.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VNOM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.36%, as shares surge +22.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VNOM rose by +0.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +66.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.04. In addition, Viper Energy Partners LP saw 26.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VNOM starting from Blackstone Holdings III L.P., who sale 1,500,000 shares at the price of $24.88 back on Jan 09. After this action, Blackstone Holdings III L.P. now owns 13,707,227 shares of Viper Energy Partners LP, valued at $37,320,000 using the latest closing price.

BX Guidon Topco LLC, the 10% Owner of Viper Energy Partners LP, sale 1,500,000 shares at $24.88 during a trade that took place back on Jan 09, which means that BX Guidon Topco LLC is holding 13,707,227 shares at $37,320,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VNOM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+47.97 for the present operating margin

+51.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Viper Energy Partners LP stands at -77.88. The total capital return value is set at 4.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.21. Equity return is now at value -1.50, with -0.40 for asset returns.

Based on Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM), the company’s capital structure generated 87.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.69. Total debt to assets is 22.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 87.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.80 and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.