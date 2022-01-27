The Chart for GoHealth Inc. (GOCO) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

GoHealth Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) went down by -3.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.38. The company’s stock price has collected -6.11% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in GoHealth Inc. (NASDAQ :GOCO) Right Now?

GoHealth Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 492.00 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for GoHealth Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.71, which is $2.25 above the current price. GOCO currently public float of 72.61M and currently shorts hold a 5.96% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GOCO was 2.94M shares.

GOCO’s Market Performance

GOCO stocks went down by -6.11% for the week, with a monthly drop of -33.69% and a quarterly performance of -56.84%, while its annual performance rate touched -83.17%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.78% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.76% for GoHealth Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -21.29% for GOCO stocks with a simple moving average of -65.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GOCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GOCO stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for GOCO by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for GOCO in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $3 based on the research report published on January 07th of the current year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GOCO reach a price target of $3.50, previously predicting the price at $7.50. The rating they have provided for GOCO stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on January 05th, 2022.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to GOCO, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on November 09th of the previous year.

GOCO Trading at -29.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.78%, as shares sank -31.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOCO fell by -6.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.07. In addition, GoHealth Inc. saw -35.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GOCO starting from Jones Clinton P., who purchase 530,000 shares at the price of $3.66 back on Nov 22. After this action, Jones Clinton P. now owns 807,300 shares of GoHealth Inc., valued at $1,939,270 using the latest closing price.

Cruz Brandon M., the Chief Strategy Officer of GoHealth Inc., purchase 530,000 shares at $3.66 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that Cruz Brandon M. is holding 807,300 shares at $1,939,270 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GOCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.11 for the present operating margin

+66.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for GoHealth Inc. stands at -5.05. The total capital return value is set at -3.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.60. Equity return is now at value 0.40, with 0.10 for asset returns.

Based on GoHealth Inc. (GOCO), the company’s capital structure generated 105.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.30. Total debt to assets is 19.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 104.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.47.