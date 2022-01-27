Olin Corporation (OLN) Just Got Our Attention

Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) went up by 0.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $64.76. The company’s stock price has collected -4.96% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Olin Corporation (NYSE :OLN) Right Now?

Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.46 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for OLN is at 1.41. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 15 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Olin Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $74.47, which is $24.22 above the current price. OLN currently public float of 159.74M and currently shorts hold a 1.46% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OLN was 1.60M shares.

OLN’s Market Performance

OLN stocks went down by -4.96% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.37% and a quarterly performance of -14.59%, while its annual performance rate touched 107.92%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.87% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.02% for Olin Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.81% for OLN stocks with a simple moving average of -0.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OLN

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OLN reach a price target of $70. The rating they have provided for OLN stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 14th, 2021.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to OLN, setting the target price at $58 in the report published on July 16th of the previous year.

OLN Trading at -11.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OLN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.87%, as shares sank -14.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OLN fell by -4.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.39. In addition, Olin Corporation saw -13.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OLN starting from Dawson Pat D, who sale 65,434 shares at the price of $61.38 back on Nov 08. After this action, Dawson Pat D now owns 2,734 shares of Olin Corporation, valued at $4,016,267 using the latest closing price.

Will W Anthony, the Director of Olin Corporation, purchase 10,000 shares at $61.35 during a trade that took place back on Nov 03, which means that Will W Anthony is holding 10,000 shares at $613,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OLN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.72 for the present operating margin

+6.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Olin Corporation stands at -16.84. The total capital return value is set at -0.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.67. Equity return is now at value 50.30, with 11.20 for asset returns.

Based on Olin Corporation (OLN), the company’s capital structure generated 291.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.46. Total debt to assets is 51.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 284.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 72.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.