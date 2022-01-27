Koss Corporation (KOSS): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Koss Corporation (NASDAQ:KOSS) went up by 12.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $127.45. The company’s stock price has collected -5.91% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 12/07/21 that Trump’s SPAC proves you can now create a meme stock on purpose

Is It Worth Investing in Koss Corporation (NASDAQ :KOSS) Right Now?

Koss Corporation (NASDAQ:KOSS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 296.55 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for KOSS is at -2.03. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Koss Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

KOSS currently public float of 4.88M and currently shorts hold a 2.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KOSS was 177.57K shares.

KOSS’s Market Performance

KOSS stocks went down by -5.91% for the week, with a monthly drop of -28.63% and a quarterly performance of -48.53%, while its annual performance rate touched -85.17%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.50% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.86% for Koss Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -14.45% for KOSS stocks with a simple moving average of -50.67% for the last 200 days.

KOSS Trading at -29.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KOSS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.50%, as shares sank -25.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -46.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KOSS fell by -5.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.90. In addition, Koss Corporation saw -19.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KOSS starting from Smith David Donnan, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $15.54 back on Nov 02. After this action, Smith David Donnan now owns 0 shares of Koss Corporation, valued at $155,400 using the latest closing price.

Koss Michael J Jr, the VP – Marketing & Product of Koss Corporation, sale 24,089 shares at $17.74 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that Koss Michael J Jr is holding 26,000 shares at $427,339 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KOSS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.00 for the present operating margin

+34.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Koss Corporation stands at +2.53. The total capital return value is set at -1.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.53. Equity return is now at value 1.40, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Based on Koss Corporation (KOSS), the company’s capital structure generated 11.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.54. Total debt to assets is 8.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.58.