Here’s Our Rant About The National Security Group Inc. (NSEC)

The National Security Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC) went up by 71.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.25. The company’s stock price has collected -1.10% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in The National Security Group Inc. (NASDAQ :NSEC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NSEC is at 0.00. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for The National Security Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

NSEC currently public float of 1.09M and currently shorts hold a 0.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NSEC was 0.80K shares.

NSEC’s Market Performance

NSEC stocks went down by -1.10% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.17% and a quarterly performance of -22.76%, while its annual performance rate touched -15.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.13% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.79% for The National Security Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 64.48% for NSEC stocks with a simple moving average of 32.71% for the last 200 days.

NSEC Trading at 53.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NSEC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 16.53% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.13%, as shares surge +52.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NSEC rose by +67.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.76. In addition, The National Security Group Inc. saw -2.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NSEC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.92 for the present operating margin

The net margin for The National Security Group Inc. stands at -12.90. The total capital return value is set at -16.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.64. Equity return is now at value -7.30, with -2.10 for asset returns.

Based on The National Security Group Inc. (NSEC), the company’s capital structure generated 30.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.49. Total debt to assets is 9.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.70.