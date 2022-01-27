Freedom Holding Corp. (FRHC) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) went up by 3.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $72.43. The company’s stock price has collected -4.23% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ :FRHC) Right Now?

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.24 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FRHC is at 1.20.

The average price from analysts is $76.00, which is $15.32 above the current price. FRHC currently public float of 16.93M and currently shorts hold a 3.84% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FRHC was 534.17K shares.

FRHC’s Market Performance

FRHC stocks went down by -4.23% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.76% and a quarterly performance of -8.55%, while its annual performance rate touched 22.46%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.81% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.67% for Freedom Holding Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.90% for FRHC stocks with a simple moving average of -1.85% for the last 200 days.

FRHC Trading at -10.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.81%, as shares sank -13.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRHC fell by -4.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $66.14. In addition, Freedom Holding Corp. saw -12.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FRHC starting from CHERDABAYEV BORIS, who sale 6,074 shares at the price of $62.51 back on Sep 28. After this action, CHERDABAYEV BORIS now owns 0 shares of Freedom Holding Corp., valued at $379,686 using the latest closing price.

CHERDABAYEV BORIS, the Director of Freedom Holding Corp., sale 12,400 shares at $64.85 during a trade that took place back on Jul 26, which means that CHERDABAYEV BORIS is holding 6,074 shares at $804,140 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FRHC

Equity return is now at value 101.50, with 17.30 for asset returns.