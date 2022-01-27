Buy or Sell Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:TW) went down by -7.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $102.33. The company’s stock price has collected -9.75% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ :TW) Right Now?

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:TW) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 72.11 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Tradeweb Markets Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $103.92, which is $21.87 above the current price. TW currently public float of 105.02M and currently shorts hold a 1.49% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TW was 657.81K shares.

TW’s Market Performance

TW stocks went down by -9.75% for the week, with a monthly drop of -19.00% and a quarterly performance of -6.02%, while its annual performance rate touched 35.66%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.00% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.02% for Tradeweb Markets Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.25% for TW stocks with a simple moving average of -6.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TW stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for TW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TW in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $117 based on the research report published on December 16th of the previous year 2021.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TW reach a price target of $86. The rating they have provided for TW stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 25th, 2021.

TW Trading at -13.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.00%, as shares sank -19.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TW fell by -9.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $92.60. In addition, Tradeweb Markets Inc. saw -17.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TW starting from Maisey Simon, who sale 11,000 shares at the price of $91.19 back on Jan 14. After this action, Maisey Simon now owns 55,924 shares of Tradeweb Markets Inc., valued at $1,003,105 using the latest closing price.

Bruni Enrico, the Managing Director, Europe/Asia of Tradeweb Markets Inc., sale 2,852 shares at $91.20 during a trade that took place back on Jan 14, which means that Bruni Enrico is holding 76,017 shares at $260,113 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.50 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Tradeweb Markets Inc. stands at +18.63. The total capital return value is set at 5.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.30. Equity return is now at value 5.20, with 4.00 for asset returns.

Based on Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW), the company’s capital structure generated 0.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.79. Total debt to assets is 0.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.25.